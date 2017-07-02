More than 100 gravesites vandalized at South Carolina cemetery

More than 100 gravesites were vandalized at a Lower Richland cemetery.
A news release from Greenlawn Memorial Park Sunday said at some point from Saturday night to early Sunday morning, more than 100 gravesites were vandalized.
Damage to the graves included the shredding of flowers, dislodging of vases and throwing of debris throughout the affected sections in the cemetery.
General manager Suzanne Elkins said Sunday four or five sections of the cemetery were affected, adding it looked like a “mini tornado” went through parts of some sections. No particular kinds of graves seemed to be targeted, she said.
Greenlawn employees have been working throughout the day Sunday to clean up.
Elkins described heartbreaking stories of family members, in tears, learning of the vandalism to their loved ones’ graves and wondering “who would do this to my mother” or “who would do this to my husband.”
“We are deeply saddened by the destruction and vandalism that occurred in our cemetery this weekend,” Elkins said. “We wish to assure our families that we are fully committed to restoring the park and bringing the gravesites back to their dignified and respectable standards,” Elkins said.
Elkins said Columbia police were on the scene Sunday morning and are investigating. There were no cameras at the cemetery.
Greenlawn Memorial Park has been providing for the needs of Midlands families since 1937. It is located at 845 Leesburg Road.
Anyone with information should call Columbia police or CrimeStoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.
