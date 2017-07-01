These Hilton Head vacationers went underwear shoplifting

Two minors were staying on Hilton Head Island for vacation when a Belk’s employee caught them shoplifting, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A Belk’s employee notified the Sheriff’s Office of the theft on Thursday, noting the two girls had stolen ten pairs of underwear. He noted the items were worth $273.
He asked for the deputies to issue a notice of tresspass against the two girls for the Belk store located in Shelter Cove. The dupties issued the notices to a guardain the minors were staying with during their visit to the island.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
