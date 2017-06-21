Textbook thief shows off textbook thievery at TCL’s Okatie campus

Textbooks valued at $4,600 were reported stolen Monday from the Technical College of the Lowcountry’s New River Campus in Okatie when a teacher noticed the stack of books missing.
An employee on campus reported the theft on Monday after one of the school’s biology teachers noticed 23 books were missing from her room, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The theft happened sometime between 2:30 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Monday, the report said.
A security guard for the campus provided a deputy with security footage of the building the textbooks were in. The deputy noted in the report that a unknown white male between the ages of 19 and 25 can be seen walking the halls of the building for an hour, but cannot be seen entering the classroom where the books were held.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
