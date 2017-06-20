Sheriff’s Office: Deputy hears single shot before Hilton Head, Bluffton car chase

A car chase across Hilton Head Island into Bluffton early Saturday morning resulted in flattened tires for one unlucky driver and the suspects getting away.
The chase began around 1:45 a.m. when a deputy outside of Reilley’s Plaza heard a single gun shot, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Another deputy nearby pointed out a white Hyundai sedan with a South Carolina license plate as it sped away.
The deputy began a pursuit as the suspect’s vehicle made a right turn onto Greenwood Drive toward the Sea Pines traffic circle. The vehicle turned from the circle onto Palmetto Bay Road and continued onto the Cross Island Parkway.
As the sedan neared the Jenkins Road area, a deputy deployed tire strips but the sedan avoided them.
The vehicle went over the Hilton Head bridges into Bluffton when one deputy saw someone throw something out of the window. A deputy noted in the report that the object was not a firearm, but did not include what it was.
At that point, a deputy deployed a second tire strip that the vehicle was again able to evade the device.
Another vehicle that was not involved in the chase wasn’t as lucky and hit the tire strips, sustaining damage to two tires.
The chase continued onto Bluffton Parkway near Simmonsville Road where the suspect ran a red light.
At that point, deputies discontinued the chase due to dangerous driving conditions, Capt. Bob Bromage said on Monday.
Though the report noted that deputies believe they were able to identify the driver and a passenger, as of Monday, no warrants had been filed for an arrest.
Bromage said the incident remains under investigation.
