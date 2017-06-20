Sheriff’s Office: Okatie argument leads to drawn guns, a shotgun found in backyard

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy found a shotgun in the back yard of an Okatie home after several people called 911 Friday to report an argument that had resulted in a man holding a handgun and pointing a shotgun at a woman.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at a residence on Village Circle Drive and involved two men and a woman, according to the Sheriff’s Office report, .
A witness told the deputy she saw one of the men “swinging” a gun at the woman as they argued. She described the weapon as a shotgun. When the argument ended, the woman said she saw the man carry the weapon behind her house.
The woman that was allegedly threatened told the deputy that she began arguing with one of the men over him “calling her names,” the report said.
The argument escalated and the man retrieved a black handgun from his car and was holding it by his side when the woman said he told her that he would “wet everybody in that yard up.”
The woman told the deputy the phrase means that someone would get shot.
The man then drove away only to return 15 minutes later with a black shotgun, the woman said. At that time, the second man arrived holding a black handgun and also threatened to “wet” the woman up, the report said.
The three continued to argue until the woman called 911.
The two men were gone by the time the deputy arrived and, when asked where they had put the weapons, the woman said they had walked behind a residence and returned without the firearms before they left.
The deputy found the shotgun behind a nearby residence
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments