Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

Crime & Public Safety

June 20, 2017 8:24 AM

Do you know this man accused of credit card fraud on Hilton Head?

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators are attempting to identify a man they say cloned a credit card in order to buy $60 worth of merchandise at a Hilton Head Island gas station on Saturday.

The incident happened around 9:55 p.m. at the Parkers gas station on William Hilton Parkway, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The victim was in possession of the card at the time of the theft.

The suspect left the gas station in a Chevy Silverado 2500HD.

Anyone with information about the theft may contact Cpl. J. Scheemaker at 843-255-3308. Calls may also be made to Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A look at the scene Monday as teams searched for missing teen off Fripp Island

A look at the scene Monday as teams searched for missing teen off Fripp Island 0:36

A look at the scene Monday as teams searched for missing teen off Fripp Island
Sailboat burns near Miami Beach 0:38

Sailboat burns near Miami Beach
Surveillance video shows multiple Beaufort burglars in attempted gun store break in 0:18

Surveillance video shows multiple Beaufort burglars in attempted gun store break in

View More Video