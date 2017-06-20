Do you know this man accused of credit card fraud on Hilton Head?

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators are attempting to identify a man they say cloned a credit card in order to buy $60 worth of merchandise at a Hilton Head Island gas station on Saturday.
The incident happened around 9:55 p.m. at the Parkers gas station on William Hilton Parkway, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The victim was in possession of the card at the time of the theft.
The suspect left the gas station in a Chevy Silverado 2500HD.
Anyone with information about the theft may contact Cpl. J. Scheemaker at 843-255-3308. Calls may also be made to Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
