Deputies: Suspect points pistol at alleged burglar, then realizes he’s got the wrong guy

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a suspect who alleged pointed a pistol at man in a Bluffton resutaurant parking lot Saturday before realizing he had the wrong man and driving away.
The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. Saturday when an employee at the Bluffton Wild Wing Cafe reported it to police. The employee, who was standing in front of the business, said she saw a man begin to yell from a white SUV at another man who was standing in the parking lot, according to the Sheriff’s Office report.
The man inside the vehicle then got out, pistol in his hand, and pointed it at the other man and in the general direction of the female employee as he accused the man of breaking into a residence.
“(The armed man) yelled he was going to ‘shoot the place up,’” the employee told a deputy in the report.
He then got closer to the man in the parking lot and yelled “you know how I am” before he “realized he was yelling at the wrong person, got back into the vehicle and left the area,” the report said.
The employee, who recognized the armed man as a customer of the restaurant, provided the deputy with his name and a description of the vehicle along with the name of the man she believed was driving it during the altercation, the report said.
Deputies went to the suspect’s last known address at Lakes at Myrtle Park, but were unable to find the man or the vehicle. They were also unable to locate or identify the man who was threatened, the report said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
