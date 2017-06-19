Bluffton Police Department
Bluffton Police Department

Crime & Public Safety

June 19, 2017 1:56 PM

Man, woman escape vehicle in Bluffton before it went up in flames

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

A man and woman escaped what could have been a disaster without injuries on Monday when their vehicle caught fire as they drove.

The vehicle caught fire near H. E. McCracken Circle and was deemed a complete loss after Bluffton Township Fire District firefighters arrived and put out the flames, according to Joy Nelson, spokesperson for the Bluffton Police Department,.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but the driver told police that she had been having problems with the vehicle before the fire began.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A look at the scene Monday as teams searched for missing teen off Fripp Island

A look at the scene Monday as teams searched for missing teen off Fripp Island 0:36

A look at the scene Monday as teams searched for missing teen off Fripp Island
Sailboat burns near Miami Beach 0:38

Sailboat burns near Miami Beach
Surveillance video shows multiple Beaufort burglars in attempted gun store break in 0:18

Surveillance video shows multiple Beaufort burglars in attempted gun store break in

View More Video