Man, woman escape vehicle in Bluffton before it went up in flames

A man and woman escaped what could have been a disaster without injuries on Monday when their vehicle caught fire as they drove.
The vehicle caught fire near H. E. McCracken Circle and was deemed a complete loss after Bluffton Township Fire District firefighters arrived and put out the flames, according to Joy Nelson, spokesperson for the Bluffton Police Department,.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but the driver told police that she had been having problems with the vehicle before the fire began.
