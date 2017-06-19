Sheriff’s Office: Sea Pines gate climber loses shoe, hits face, is arrested

An 18-year-old man was charged with public disorderly conduct early Saturday morning after he allegedly attempted to climb a Sea Pines security gate, lost a shoe and fell, slamming his face into the ground.
The incident was reported to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office around 2:15 a.m. when a deputy met with a Sea Pines Security officer on Evergreen Lane. The security officer had the suspect in custody, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The security officer said the man attempted to climb a large fence when he fell to the ground “hitting his face and losing a shoe in the process,” the report said.
The deputy also noted that the man had mud and dirt covering his face, arms and legs along with a large cut on his right calf and blood on his forehead.
When asked what he was doing, the man said he was trying to get to 84 Surf Court, where he said he was staying with friends.
Sea Pines Security informed the deputy that there is no 84 Surf Court within Sea Pines and that the only address that matched the one given was in Surf Court Villas on Forest Beach Drive - an address also outside of Sea Pines.
The man was treated at the scene by EMS before he was issued a trespass notice and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
