June 19, 2017 9:35 AM

Bluffton PD school resource officer named Low Country SRO of the year

By Caitlin Turner

A Bluffton Police Department officer was named the Low Country Region’s School Resource Officer of the Year by the S.C. Association of School Resource Officers.

Officer Lauren Brown received the honor Thursday at the association’s conference in Myrtle Beach, which is attended annually by teachers, superintendents, community leaders and law enforcement, including SROs, according to a police department news release.

Brown was recognized for her dedication to the students she serves and protects in Bluffton.

Brown has been with the police department for four years and became an SRO two years ago. She has worked for one year at River Ridge Academy and was assigned to H.E. McCracken Middle School the following year. She will remain at the middle school for the upcoming school year.

