Police looking for driver involved in Beaufort County fatal hit and run

S.C. Highway Patrol are seeking information about a Beaufort County hit and run that resulted in the death of a pedestrian, according to a press release.
Travis Lloyd, 38, of Sheldon was struck in the Yemassee area while walking in the road on US 17, according to information from the Beaufort County Coroner Office and S.C. Highway Patrol.
Lloyd was struck at about 10:20 p.m. on Thursday near Trask Parkway, the release says.
An exact vehicle make or model is not provided in the release, but it says a full size pickup truck was likely involved in the accident. The color of the truck was likely dark, the report states.
The vehicle could have damage to the undercarriage, according to the release.
If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843 953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
