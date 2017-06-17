Woman destroys property while taking a barefoot, late night stroll down Pope Ave.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to more than one call about vandalism on Pope Avenue Friday, the morning after it appears an intoxicated woman with no shoes took a late night stroll down the street.
The Spinnaker Resorts’ office employees came in Friday to find a broken window, and a Watusi employee found his motorcycle had damage to its right side after being pushed over, the report states.
Surveillance cameras captured an unknown woman wearing a white dress and no shoes walking around the area Thursday night. The woman was seen on camera banging on numerous windows, as well as breaking the window at the Spinnaker Resorts office, the report says.
The videos did not capture the woman pushing over the motorcycle, it states.
Deputies fingerprinted the scene and collected DNA evidence, according to the report.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
