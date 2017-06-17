Stock image.
Stock image.
Stock image.

Crime & Public Safety

June 17, 2017 12:32 PM

How you can prevent your car from being targeted by thieves

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

A recent rash of vehicle break-ins throughout the county has prompted the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office to offer some tips on how to prevent your car from becoming a target of thieves.

Unlocked cars are the most common choice for break-ins, according to the advisory released by the sheriff’s office.

Would be theives tend to travel by foot or using bikes, and wander parking lots pulling on door handles until they find an unlocked one. They then rummage through the car, stealing easily concealed valuables like guns, electronic devices and money.

Here are three quick and easy tips from the sheriff’s office for keeping your vehicle safe.

Tips to keep your car safe from thieves

1. Remove your keys, lock your vehicle and set your car alarm.

2. Avoid leaving anything of value inside your vehicle. At the very least, ensure nothing of value is viewable from the outside.

3. "If You See Something, Say Something." Call 9-1-1 and report suspicious persons/activities to law enforcement.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A look at the scene Monday as teams searched for missing teen off Fripp Island

A look at the scene Monday as teams searched for missing teen off Fripp Island 0:36

A look at the scene Monday as teams searched for missing teen off Fripp Island
Sailboat burns near Miami Beach 0:38

Sailboat burns near Miami Beach
Surveillance video shows multiple Beaufort burglars in attempted gun store break in 0:18

Surveillance video shows multiple Beaufort burglars in attempted gun store break in

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos