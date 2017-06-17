How you can prevent your car from being targeted by thieves

A recent rash of vehicle break-ins throughout the county has prompted the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office to offer some tips on how to prevent your car from becoming a target of thieves.
Unlocked cars are the most common choice for break-ins, according to the advisory released by the sheriff’s office.
Would be theives tend to travel by foot or using bikes, and wander parking lots pulling on door handles until they find an unlocked one. They then rummage through the car, stealing easily concealed valuables like guns, electronic devices and money.
Here are three quick and easy tips from the sheriff’s office for keeping your vehicle safe.
Tips to keep your car safe from thieves
1. Remove your keys, lock your vehicle and set your car alarm.
2. Avoid leaving anything of value inside your vehicle. At the very least, ensure nothing of value is viewable from the outside.
3. "If You See Something, Say Something." Call 9-1-1 and report suspicious persons/activities to law enforcement.
