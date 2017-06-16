Want to be arrested by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office? Just say these words

A Hilton Head Island man was arrested early Wednesday morning after using the wrong two-word combination during an interaction with a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
The deputy was patrolling near Casey’s Sports Bar and Grille just after 2 a.m. when he heard “multiple glass bottles breaking and people yelling,” according to a sheriff’s office report released Friday.
Suspecting there may be a fight, the deputy pulled into the parking lot and found several “large groups of people” hanging out, including people “holding open (alcohol) containers,” the report said.
The deputy made his way toward the entrance of the bar to inform employees of the situation in the parking lot, but was approached by an “extremely intoxicated” man who was “barely able to walk and a having a great deal of difficulty speaking,” according to the report.
The man reportedly stepped between the deputy and door to bar and said, “I take care of this place.”
“Not knowing exactly what he meant, (the deputy) asked if (the allegedly intoxicated man) was an employee of Casey’s,” the report said.
The man said he was not, but repeated that he “take(s) care of this place,” according the report.
The deputy asked the man to step aside. He initially refused but was eventually “dragged away by a friend,” the report said.
“While being pulled away, (the man) began cursing loudly,” according to the report.
The deputy warned the man that if “he continued yelling and swearing in public he would be arrested,” the report said.
“...To which (the man) responded, ‘F--- you,’” according to the report.
He was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
