Over $1,600 in purses reported stolen on Monday from Tanger 1 Outlets store

Three employees at a Tanger 1 Outlets store told Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies that a man ran out of the store on Monday with five purses valued at $1,625 after they asked him if he needed help.
The theft was reported about 1 p.m. at the Kate Spade store, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The three employees told deputies that a man was walking around the store with the purses in hand and “acting suspicious.”
When one of the employees asked the man if he needed help finding anything, he replied no and started walking around the store faster before running out without paying for the purses, the report said.
One of the employees reported the man fled westbound on U.S. 278 in a gray Nissan Maxima with possible Florida license plates.
Deputies searched the area and were unable to locate the man.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
