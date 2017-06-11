Be prepared for traffic, delays: Lane closures scheduled for Beaufort, Jasper counties

Six areas across northern Beaufort County and Jasper County will experience temporary lane closures in the coming week.
Preferred Materials Inc. is knocking out road paving projects for South Carolina Department of Transportation, some beginning Sunday night and some projected to last through Thursday night, according to releases from the company. Some closures will be during the day and some will take place at night.
All of the dates given by the Savannah-based company are target dates and could be moved ahead or back due to weather or field conditions, according to the releases. Extras caution should be used and delays should be expected in the areas listed below.
Beaufort County
▪ Keans Neck Road, near Lobeco and Dale: There will be daytime, single-lane, eastbound closures between U.S. 21 and Kinloch Road scheduled to begin Monday.
▪ Sams Point Road, Lady’s Island: There will be nightly single-lane closures both northbound and southbound between Cottage Walk Circle and Nighthawk Lane scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday. Flagging operations will be stationed at Holly Hall Road and Brickyard Point Road.
Jasper County
▪ I-95: There will be nightly closures in northbound and southbound lanes spanning 18.4 miles between BMP 22.4 and EMP 4.00 scheduled for Sunday through Thursday.
▪ Martin Street, Hardeeville: There will be daytime, single-lane, northbound closures between Boyd Street and Main Street scheduled for Tuesday.
▪ Garr Lane, Hardeeville: There will be daytime, single-lane, eastbound closures between Whyte Hardee Bouldvard and the dead end scheduled for Wednesday.
▪ 1st Street, Hardeeville: There will be daytime, single-lane, northbound closures between Garr Lane and the dead end, scheduled for Wednesday.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
