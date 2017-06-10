Hilton Head vacationer confronts man who walked into condo

A woman says she was eating lunch with a few other female friends in their Port Royal Village condos on Hilton Head Island when she heard the door to the rental open, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department report states.
The report says a man allegedly entered the condo the women were renting but soon left after he saw them. The woman said in the report that she chased after the man and found him in the street with another male.
After confronting the man, he admitted to entering the house but said he was with housekeeping, the woman told police. She said the man wasn’t wearing a uniform and didn’t have any identification. She said this is when she decided to contact the police and report the issue.
Police investigated the area but did not find anyone matching the description of the man.
