Police looking for man wanted for assault and battery

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for Kevin Maurice Johnson, who is accused punching a female in the face multiple times and hitting her with his car, according to a police report.
Deputies responded to Indigo Run Condominium complex Friday after receiving a report from a resident that a woman had been assaulted in the parking lot.
The woman had already been transported to Hilton Head Hospital by the time police arrived. In a later interview, the woman claimed that she was a friend of Johnson’s.
According to the police report, after helping Johnson, 29, pick up items from an ex-girlfriend’s house, the woman and Johnson entered into an argument. She said she was trying to unlock the door to her residence when he left his vehicle and charged at her, punching her in the face until she fell to the ground.
The report states that she watched Johnson return to his car and then got up and went to the car to grab her phone charger. At that point, she stated, Johnson shifted the vehicle into reverse and hit her with the car door. Johnson then left.
According to the police report, emergency room personnel said initial tests showed the woman possibly suffered internal damage from the incident.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said police were still searching for Johnson on Saturday.
Johnson is known to frequent the Hilton Head Island area, a news release states. He is 6-3 and weighs approximately 185 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts may contact Investigator W. Murphy at 843-255-3413 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
