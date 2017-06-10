Man uses pool stick as weapon during Hilton Head bar brawl

Two men were arrested following a brawl at Mickey’s Pub on Hilton Head Island Friday, according a to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report
Police responded to the bar Friday night after receiving a call that people were fighting and “destroying” the bar, the report says. Deputies learned that an earlier disagreement between two men escalated when they later ran into each at the bar.
One of the men grabbed a pool stick and took on a “fighting stance” an employee reported to the police. The employee said she tried to take the pool stick away but was pushed over by the suspect.
One man was charged with assault and battery and another with public disorderly conduct.
