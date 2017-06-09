Man found passed out in parking lot on Hilton Head now faces charges

An 18-year-old Hardeeville man faces several drug possession charges and a possession of a stolen firearm charge after he was found passed out in a vehicle in the Hilton Head Island Walmart parking lot on Thursday night.
Jose Osorio Jr. was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine within half a mile of a school, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of a stolen firearm after he was found passed out in the vehicle around 10:45 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
When deputies arrived at the scene, paramedics with Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue were already treating Osorio.
Paramedics informed deputies that white powder had fallen from Osorio’s shirt as he was lowered to the ground for treatment and that they saw a rifle in the vehicle and bottle of gun oil in Osorio’s pants, the release said.
Osorio was taken to Hilton Head Hospital for treatment.
After he was transported, deputies found a Norinco MAK-90, a firearm similar to an AK-47 assault rifle, with a fully loaded magazine.
They also found a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a ski mask and a Crown Royal bag with drug paraphernalia inside, and three plastic bags.
One of the bags contained crack cocaine, the second contained powdered cocaine and the third contained several unidentified pills, the release said.
Deputies learned that the .45 caliber pistol had been reported stolen from Beaufort and charged Osorio upon his release from the hospital.
He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and assigned a bond of $25,000 for each of the four charges.
Additional charges are pending following identification of the pills found in the vehicle.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
