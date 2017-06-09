Kevin Maurice Johnson
Have you seen this Sheldon assault and battery suspect?

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Sheldon man accused of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Kevin Maurice Johnson, 29, is wanted on the charge and frequents the Hilton Head Island area, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. He is 6-feet-3 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts may contact Investigator W. Murphy at 843-255-3413 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Anonymous tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

