The cops want to know: Do you recognize this Bluffton credit card theft suspect?

Beaufort County deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of using a stolen credit card at the Tanger 2 Outlets in Bluffton.
The theft happened on May 31, and the suspects were seen on surveillance footage using the card at the Sunglass Hut, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Anyone with information about the suspects may contact Cpl. Dickman at 843-255-3308 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
