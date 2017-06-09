Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

Crime & Public Safety

June 09, 2017 1:50 PM

The cops want to know: Do you recognize this Bluffton credit card theft suspect?

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

Beaufort County deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of using a stolen credit card at the Tanger 2 Outlets in Bluffton.

The theft happened on May 31, and the suspects were seen on surveillance footage using the card at the Sunglass Hut, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Anyone with information about the suspects may contact Cpl. Dickman at 843-255-3308 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

