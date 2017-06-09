Traveling through Jasper County this weekend? You may want to watch your driving

Drivers traveling through Jasper County over the weekend may encounter a series of public safety checkpoints set up by area law enforcement.
The locations of the checkpoints have not yet been announced, according to a Jasper County Sun Times news report.
However, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Ridgeland Police Department, the Hardeeville Police Department and the S.C. Highway Patrol will conduct the checkpoints through a partnership with the Jasper County TRUST Coalition.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
