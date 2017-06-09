Who steals this? You won’t believe what theives took from a Hilton Head restaurant

One Hilton Head Island restaurant may have trouble seating guests after its hostess table was stolen.
The theft happened at 843 Restaurant on William Hilton Parkway sometimes between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, according to information an employee gave in a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The table was used to hold menus and various other items, and had been sitting outside of the business’ front door while it was closed.
The responding deputy found no security cameras in the area and was unable to obtain suspect information.
The brown, wooden hostess table with a mirrored glass front is worth $250.
