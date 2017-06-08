Stock image
Crime & Public Safety

June 08, 2017 8:10 PM

3 taken to hospital after Hilton Head Island crash

By Joan McDonough

Three adults were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Hilton Head Island on Thursday evening, Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal Joheida Fister said.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Toyota Camry collided at the intersection of Natures Way and Pembroke Drive shortly before 8 p.m., Fister said. The intersection is between Walmart and Jarvis Creek Park.

The three adults were taken to Hilton Head Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Fister said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

