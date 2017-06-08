Hilton Head man identified as victim in fatal moped-vehicle crash Wednesday night

A 55-year-old Hilton Head Island man was killed Wednesday night when the moped he was driving was struck by a car on U.S. 278 on Hilton Head.
Michael Morris was on the moped headed east near the Wild Horse Road intersection when he attempted to turn left onto Wild Horse around 8:35 p.m. and was struck by a west bound 2017 Hyundai Elantra, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Morris was ejected and taken to an area hospital where he died.
The driver of the Hyundai was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
