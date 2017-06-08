Hilton Head man identified as victim in fatal moped-vehicle crash Wednesday night

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:44 Moped rider killed on Hilton Head, crash debris remains Pause 0:47 EMAS in action: How does this technology keep planes from crashing? 1:05 What were all those trucks with orange traffic cones doing on the highway? 0:24 Watch this motorcycle burn on Hilton Head 0:35 Drone footage shows Saturday's Memorial Day weekend traffic arriving on Hilton Head 0:37 Do you drive a golf cart on the street in South Carolina? Here are 9 things you should know. 0:30 Driver captures aftermath seconds after Hilton Head wreck 0:36 Texting and driving: What you can and cannot do in South Carolina 0:19 Time-lapse: Car pulled out of Bluffton marsh 0:26 Car in marsh likely went airborne off US 278 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The rider of an eastbound moped was killed Wednesday night in a collision with a car at the intersection of William Hilton Parkway and Wild Horse Road. Jay Karr Staff video

The rider of an eastbound moped was killed Wednesday night in a collision with a car at the intersection of William Hilton Parkway and Wild Horse Road. Jay Karr Staff video