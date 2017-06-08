The rider of an eastbound moped was killed Wednesday night in a collision with a car at the intersection of William Hilton Parkway and Wild Horse Road. Jay Karr Staff video
Crime & Public Safety

June 08, 2017 8:30 AM

Hilton Head man identified as victim in fatal moped-vehicle crash Wednesday night

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

A 55-year-old Hilton Head Island man was killed Wednesday night when the moped he was driving was struck by a car on U.S. 278 on Hilton Head.

Michael Morris was on the moped headed east near the Wild Horse Road intersection when he attempted to turn left onto Wild Horse around 8:35 p.m. and was struck by a west bound 2017 Hyundai Elantra, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Morris was ejected and taken to an area hospital where he died.

The driver of the Hyundai was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

