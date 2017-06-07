Sheriff’s Office report: Hilton Head home shot at multiple times as child slept inside

Five bullet holes were found in the front door of a Hilton Head Island home early Wednesday morning after residents inside reported hearing shots ring out as a 1-year-old slept.
The incident was reported around 1:40 a.m. at a home on Greens Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. Several deputies arrived at the home to find the man who reported the shots standing outside with a black pistol in a holster on his hip. After deputies confiscated the pistol, the man told them that someone had “shot up” the house 10 minutes prior to the deputies arriving.
The man said he had been staying at the home with his girlfriend and was asleep in bed when he heard five or six shots fired in “rapid succession” just outside the bedroom window, the report said. He then grabbed his pistol and looked outside to see any suspects.
He told deputies he did not see any suspects or vehicles leaving the area, but did notice the front glass door of the home was shattered. His girlfriend told deputies the same story.
Another woman inside the home said she also woke up to the sound of gunfire in a separate bedroom where she was sleeping with her 1-year-old daughter and her boyfriend. Her boyfriend also heard the shots and neither saw any suspects or vehicles leaving the area, the report said.
The deputy who filed the reported noted that there appeared to be five bullet holes in the front of the residence.
Deputies searched the area for any possible suspects or evidence. No suspects or shell casings were found.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments