June 07, 2017 12:29 PM

Traffic lights up and running again after single-car Bluffton crash at US 278 and Simmonsville Road

By Wade Livingston

Traffic lights are functioning again at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Simmonsville Road in Bluffton after a single-car crash there around noon Wednesday, the Bluffton Police Department said.

According to department spokesperson Joy Nelson, a car crashed into a utility pole at the intersection, knocking the lights out temporarily.

“No serious injuries” were reported, Nelson said. No ambulance transport was necessary.

Reporter Lucas High contributed to this story.

