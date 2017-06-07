Traffic lights up and running again after single-car Bluffton crash at US 278 and Simmonsville Road

Traffic lights are functioning again at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Simmonsville Road in Bluffton after a single-car crash there around noon Wednesday, the Bluffton Police Department said.
According to department spokesperson Joy Nelson, a car crashed into a utility pole at the intersection, knocking the lights out temporarily.
“No serious injuries” were reported, Nelson said. No ambulance transport was necessary.
Reporter Lucas High contributed to this story.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
Comments