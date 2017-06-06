Crime & Public Safety

June 06, 2017 9:50 AM

Report: Lowcountry woman tries to enter church, said Jesus was trying to shoot her

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

A Lowcountry woman attempted to enter a church during Sunday services without any clothes and told police she thought Jesus was trying to shoot her, according to police documents obtained by Charleston ABC affiliate WCIV.

The 43-year-old woman told Colleton County deputies she believed Jesus was chasing her through the woods and trying to shoot her, the station reported.

Deputies found the woman outside Bedon Baptist Church on Cottageville Highway in Walterboro in a towel, according to the station. The police report said the woman informed officers she was smoking crack and taking molly. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, then to jail for charges.

