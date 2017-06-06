Want to learn what it’s like to be a cop? Bluffton police can show you

Those interested in learning the ins and outs of a police officer’s job are encouraged to apply for the Bluffton Police Department’s 2017 Citizen’s Police Academy.
The 10-week course will focus on the history of police, traffic enforcement, radar operation, evidence collection, fingerprint recovery, defensive tactics, and firearms, according to a police department news release.
“The goal of this educational opportunity is to increase the citizen’s knowledge of our department and positively influence their perceptions of persons in law enforcement through transparency,” Chief Joey Reynolds said. “The class is also beneficial for us because we receive feedback from the community into what they believe we do well and what we need to improve upon.”
To apply, residents must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license and agree to a background check.
Applications can be filled out at the police station at 101 Progressive Street or by filling it out online at www.townofbluffton.sc.gov/police-department/home.
Seats for the course are limited.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
