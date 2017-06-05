This Hardeeville shoplifting suspect was seen on surveillance footage after a theft from Ace Hardware on Speedway Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.
Crime & Public Safety

June 05, 2017 4:55 PM

Do you know this guy? The city of Hardeeville says he’s a suspected shoplifter

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A suspected shoplifter was caught on camera after a theft from a Hardeeville hardware store around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect and the vehicle he was driving were seen on surveillance footage after more than $500 worth of merchandise was stolen from Ace Hardware on Speedway Boulevard, according to a City of Hardeeville news release.

Police are asking the community’s help in identifying the man in the surveillance images, according to the release.

Anyone with information can call Det. Crosby at 843-227-4608 or the police department at 843-784-2233.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

