Hilton Head woman reports damaged tires after reported Sunday morning shootout

A Hilton Head Island woman reported that she believed bullets punctured her vehicle’s tires early Sunday morning after her boyfriend borrowed her car and said he had witnessed a shootout.
The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. when the woman called the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and said her boyfriend was driving westbound on William Hilton Parkway in the area of Wild Horse Road around 3 a.m. when he encountered two vehicles that “appeared to be shooting at each other,” the Sheriff’s Office report said.
The woman said her boyfriend described the vehicles as dark colored, and that her tires were damaged as a result of his close encounter with the alleged shootout.
The victim believed the suspect’s bullets strayed, hitting her front and rear driver’s-side tires.
She told the responding deputy that her boyfriend was not available to talk about the incident. The deputy attempted to contact the man by phone, but was unsuccessful.
