He pulled over to help someone out on Hilton Head and was met with armed robbery

A man laying in the middle of the road on Hilton Head Island robbed a concerned driver at gunpoint when the driver stopped to help Sunday morning.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies and search dogs are looking for the man in the area of Wild Horse Road, where the driver pulled over to see if the man needed help around 9 a.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The man was armed with a pistol and stole the victim’s wallet with cash and credit cards inside and ran away.
No injuries were reported, BCSO Capt. Bob Bromage said on Sunday.
The suspect was described as an African American male, approximately 5-foot-10, 150 pounds with dreadlocks, according to the release. He was wearing cut-off denim shorts, a red windbreaker and a green “boonie style” hat.
Anyone with information can call 911 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CrimeSC.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
