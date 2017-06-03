Despite house sitter, home burglary reported in Indigo Run on Hilton Head Island

A woman house sitting in Indigo Run told police she was awakened by dogs barking on Thursday evening and discovered a light on in the house, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The woman decided to call police when she saw what she thought was a flashlight in the house, the police report states.
The report states the woman was unable to identify anything lost or stolen.
The homeowner’s granddaughter was called to the house to inspect it and discovered money, jewelry and precious stones missing from the safe, the report said.
The granddaughter said the safe was often left unlocked. It also was believed a door to the house was left unlocked.
There were no signs of forced entry, according to the report.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments