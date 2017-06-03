Man makes a mess at Hilton Head pool, ends up in friend’s grandma’s bedroom

Beaufort County Police Office deputies were already at Summer House Apartments on Friday taking a report about what appeared to be an unauthorized after hours party at the community’s pool when a resident brought forth a man only wearing underwear.
Deputies were quickly able to determine the man matched the identification found in a wallet at the pool by housekeeping that morning. The wallet was one of many belongings left at the pool, including a shirt, shoes and pair of shorts, according to the report.
The items were left behind with a mess of beer bottles and broken glass found in the pool and fire-pit, the report said.
The resident said the man scared his mother when he walked into her bedroom and started hugging and kissing her, according to the report. He also said the man was a friend of his son’s.
Video surveillance showed the resident’s son, the nearly naked man and another male partying at the pool after hours. A party which housekeeping said took nearly two hours to clean-up.
The underwear clad man said his memory was fuzzy of the events, the report said. He was issued a ticket for trespassing by police.
