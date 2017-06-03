Bluffton theft suspect said, ‘not me,’ then, ‘oh, wait’

Best Buy employees notified the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office that two individuals they suspected of theft a few days earlier had returned to the store Friday.
Employees said surveillance videos captured the female entering a restroom with possible merchandise May 31. The woman then seemed to place a box back in the Apple computer portion of the store. Employees later located the box, which was empty.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report states the employees did not want to press charged but did want to present the suspects with a notice of trespassing.
Deputies issued the warning and also had the suspects watch the video. The female initially said the person in the video was not her. She later changed her mind when the male showed up in the video wearing the same clothes he had on during the May 31 visit.
Both subjects admitted they were the people in the video but denied shoplifting.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
