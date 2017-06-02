Crime & Public Safety

June 02, 2017 2:56 PM

Savannah fire official charged with public indecency at Georgia welcome center

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

A Savannah fire official was charged with public indecency on Friday morning after he allegedly was found “naked and masturbating” at the Georgia Welcome Center on I-95.

Witnesses reported the activity around 1:30 a.m. The man was identified in a Port Wentworth Police Department report as Savannah Fire Public Information Officer Mark Keller, according to a WSAV news report.

The Port Wentworth police report said Keller also had a bottle of his own urine with him at the time of his arrest.

A judge has set a bond at $760.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

