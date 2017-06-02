Was your bicycle stolen? Hardeeville Police may have it

Those who have reported a bicycle stolen or misplaced one may want to contact the Hardeeville Police Department.
Several bicycles have been recovered by the department and police want to get them back to their rightful owners, according to a City of Hardeeville news release.
Anyone missing a bicycle may contact Sgt. Jonah Jenkins by email at jjenkins@cityofhardeeville.com or by phone at 843-784-2233.
A positive description of each missing bicycle is needed to claim it. After two weeks, the unclaimed bicycles will be given away, the release said.
Caitlin Turner
