Bluffton book burning brings girlfriend, boyfriend’s ex to blows after heated exchange

A Bluffton woman who burned books and binders belonging to her boyfriend’s ex got a punch in the eye for her trouble Thursday after the former girlfriend showed up fireside, according to a Beaufort County Shriff’s Office report.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. at a residence on Brunson Street, according to the report.
The victim, who said she had been living with her boyfriend for about three months, said she decided to clean out a shed at the apartment. Inside, she found books, binders and other papers belonging to her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. When she asked her boyfriend what to do with the papers, he said they were trash, the report said.
The man’s ex-girlfriend showed up at the residence as the flames got going.
As the two argued, the victim said the ex-girlfriend then punched her in her left eye “causing it to swell.” A neighbor separated the pair and the ex-girlfriend left.
During an interview with a deputy, the ex-girlfriend admitted arguing with the victim, but that there was no physical altercation. The neighbor who broke the fight told the deputy that the ex-girlfriend did punch the victim.
The deputy noted that the victim’s eye had “redness and swelling.”
The deputy also noted that a Bluffton Magistrate judge had been notified about possibly getting a warrant in relation to the incident.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
