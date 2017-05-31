Hilton Head motorcyclist rode a hot bike on Memorial Day — literally

A motorcyclist on Hilton Head Island escaped what could have been a serious situation without injury when his motorcycle caught fire on Memorial Day as he was riding near Coligny Plaza.
According to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report, the man was driving on North Forest Beach Drive around 2 p.m. when he felt heat between his legs. When he looked down, he saw the motor was on fire.
The man stopped in the middle of the road and attempted to put the motorcycle on its kickstand. However, the flames spread so quickly that he had to drop the bike and retreat to the side of the road, the report said.
When a deputy arrived, the motorcycle was fully engulfed and the fire was being put out by firefighters.
The driver was uninjured and declined medical assistance.
