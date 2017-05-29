Hilton Head man arrested after his child was found wandering in Tiki Hut

A Hilton Head man was arrested Saturday afternoon for disorderly conduct after his child was found wandering in the Tiki Hut bar, according to officials.
A sheriff’s deputy was conducting a patrol about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Tiki Hut when staff informed him that a child could not find family members, a police report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.
A staff member reported seeing the child with two men earlier in the day. Employees walked up to the men, and one of them grabbed the child’s arm and began walking away, the report said.
Unsure of who the man holding the child was, a deputy asked to speak with the man. The man — who was intoxicated, according to the police report — reportedly refused to tell the deputy who he was.
Based on his “combative nature,” the deputy put the man in handcuffs, the police report said.
The deputy then found the man’s brother and asked him to locate the child’s mother. The child’s mother informed the deputy that the man in handcuffs was the child’s father, and she explained how her child went missing.
During this time, the child’s father continued to yell profanity and told the deputy that “... if we let him go, he was going to get into it with his child’s mother and end up going to jail anyway,” the report said.
The man was arrested and charged with public disorderly conduct.
He is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
Comments