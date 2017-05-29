“Grossly intoxicated” teens arrested at Coligny Beach after attempting to get away from officers

Four “grossly intoxicated” teenagers, all between the ages of 17 and 19, were arrested Saturday afternoon at the entrance to Coligny Beach, according to police reports.
The incident started about 3:30 p.m., when an officer patrolling the beach on a 4-wheeler noticed one of the teenagers fall into bushes on the side of the boardwalk while leaving the beach, according to police reports from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The officer reported that the teenager was yelling profanity and slurring his words, so he placed him under arrest for public disorderly conduct. After the teenager was handcuffed, he attempted to run away by “spinning and turning his body his body to break the officer’s grip,” the police report said.
Another responding officer noticed that a second teenager in the group was carrying an orange plastic cup that contained alcohol. That teenager was arrested for being a minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage. He, too, “stiffened his body, arms, legs and then spun his body and attempted to run away,” the police report said.
Both of the teens were charged with resisting an officer.
While an officer was putting the first teen arrested into a squad car, a third teenager grabbed the officer by the arm and attempted to free his friend. The third teenager was arrested and charged with hindering an officer and public disorderly conduct.
Meanwhile, the brother of the first man arrested refused to leave the area and proceeded to yell and charge at officers. When an officer attempted to place handcuffs on him, he pulled away and started running toward North Forest Beach Drive, according to police records.
Two officers chased him down the street before placing him under arrest. He was charged with fleeing to evade an officer and public disorderly conduct.
The four teenagers are scheduled to appear in court on June 27.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
