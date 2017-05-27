A Bluffton woman’s bad day gets worse when police think she is breaking into her house

A Bluffton woman found herself locked out of her home Thursday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Unfortunately, that isn’t were her bad luck ended.
The report states the woman tried to pry open a sliding glass door to get inside but it didn’t work. The door shattered around her instead, according to the report.
It is likely that about this time a neighbor became suspicious and called police about a possible break-in. When police arrived, they found glass from the door strewn across the patio and the woman exiting the house.
The woman was ordered to the ground and handcuffed as Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the rest of the home, the report states. Once they discovered the home was clear, the deputies read the woman her Miranda Rights, which she said she understood and asked to speak with the officers.
When the woman told the officers that the residence was her home, they noticed the woman was having difficulty breathing and had a cut on her leg, the report states. EMS was called to the scene but she refused services, the report says.
Deputies were able to locate the woman’s identification and other belongings in a bedroom at the house. After seeing that the identification listed the address of the residence, she was released from custody.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
