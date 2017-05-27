Gun found at Hilton Head resort

A resort worker notified the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after discovering a handgun sitting next to a safe at Island Links Resort on Thursday.
A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report states the woman called the last three renters of the room but they all said it was not their gun.
The gun came back clear when the serial numbers found on it were checked by deputies who responded to the call, the report states. It states the gun was brought back to the sheriff’s office for safe keeping.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
