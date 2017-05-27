Who put the AK-47 in the trunk? These Hilton Head residents said, ‘Not me’

A Hilton Head Island woman contacted police Thursday to report her vehicle stolen after her boyfriend loaned it to someone she didn’t know.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the 2016 Hyundai Elentra, her boyfriend and another man parked along Pembroke Drive near Walmart later the same day.
The boyfriend told deputies he let a friend use the car for about three hours and it had just been returned to him.
A Sheriff’s Office reported states the boyfriend appeared nervous and was unable to form sentences, prompting deputies to request a search of both men and the vehicle. It states the men consented to the search.
It was at that time that deputies discovered an AK-47 in the trunk of the car. Both men were immediately detained, the report states.
Neither of the men nor the owner of the vehicle claimed ownership of the gun, the report states. All said the gun was left by the unknown person who borrowed the car.
The AK-47 was confiscated and turned over to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Evidence Division, the report states
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
