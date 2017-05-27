file photo
file photo

Crime & Public Safety

May 27, 2017 1:15 PM

Okatie Wendy’s robbed at gunpoint

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who held two Okatie Wendy’s employees at gunpoint while robbing the restaurant Friday night.

An African American male carrying a black gun entered the Wendy’s at 102 Palmer Grace Drive at about 11 p.m., a Sheriff’s office release states. It says the man hid his identity by wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray bandana.

He left the scene in a silver older model sedan, possibly a Honda, the release states

No one was hurt during the robbery, according to Sheriff’s Capt. Bob Bromage. He also said the restaurant is trying to determine exactly how much cash was stolen.

Anyone with information should contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communication’s Center at 843 524-2777.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Possible abuse of baby alligator caught on Snapchat, SCDNR investigates

Possible abuse of baby alligator caught on Snapchat, SCDNR investigates 0:40

Possible abuse of baby alligator caught on Snapchat, SCDNR investigates
What will the Beaufort Police Department's drone do? 2:06

What will the Beaufort Police Department's drone do?
Driver captures aftermath seconds after Hilton Head wreck 0:30

Driver captures aftermath seconds after Hilton Head wreck

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos