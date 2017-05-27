Okatie Wendy’s robbed at gunpoint

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who held two Okatie Wendy’s employees at gunpoint while robbing the restaurant Friday night.
An African American male carrying a black gun entered the Wendy’s at 102 Palmer Grace Drive at about 11 p.m., a Sheriff’s office release states. It says the man hid his identity by wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray bandana.
He left the scene in a silver older model sedan, possibly a Honda, the release states
No one was hurt during the robbery, according to Sheriff’s Capt. Bob Bromage. He also said the restaurant is trying to determine exactly how much cash was stolen.
Anyone with information should contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communication’s Center at 843 524-2777.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments