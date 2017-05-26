Suspect brandishes umbrella, arrested after swim in Hilton Head surf

A Hilton Head Island man was arrested Thursday evening near the Shipyard Plantation Beach Club after accusations he swung an umbrella at a beach patrol staffer before dashing into the ocean in an attempt to evade law enforcement.
The victim was unloading his beach patrol vehicle when he was approached by the intoxicated suspect, who began to “yell and become aggressive,” according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday.
The suspect “started to grab umbrellas out of the beach patrol vehicle and began throwing them around,” the report said. The man then man “grabbed an umbrella and swung it to hit” the victim, the report said.
The swings missed their target, and the suspect ran off into “the ocean (and) refused to return to the shore,” according to the report.
Deputies arrived on scene and pursued the suspect into the water.
However, the man “refused to allow the officers to come close, and continued to swim in the opposite direction,” the report said.
The U.S. Coast Guard was notified of the situation and a helicopter was brought in, according to the report.
Eventually deputies caught up with swimming suspect “in the ocean, (and) he was placed under arrest,” the report said.
He was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
