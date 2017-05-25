A shopping cart zip-tied to a car on Hilton Head leads to Facebook shame

A Hilton Head Island Bi-Lo employee learned he had unwillingly become the topic of a local Facebook page targeting alleged bad drivers when he saw a video of his vehicle had been posted after someone zip-tied a shopping cart to it Monday.
The man reported the incident to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after he left the Mathews Drive Bi-Lo around 6:30 p.m. He found the cart zip-tied to his driver’s side front door handle, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
He discovered the incident had been publicized after a friend called him the next day to tell him he had seen a video of the man’s car on a page called Bad Drivers Bluffton, Okatie HHI, and Beaufort.
The video shows the man’s vehicle parked outside the lines in two spaces in the parking lot.
As of Thursday, the post had received more than 85 likes and several members of the page commented on the video taken of the car.
When a deputy met with the victim in the parking lot, the man said he wanted extra patrols in the area, the report said.
The deputy did not observe any damage to the car. The deputy also attempted to contact the person who posted the video on the private Facebook page and noted that the video did not show anyone zip-tying the shopping cart to the car or a facial image of the person recording the incident.
The parking lot did not have video surveillance in the area where the car was parked and no witnesses were at the scene to explain what happened.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
