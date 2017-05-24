A body was dumped in Yemassee. 22 years later, authorities still don’t know who killed her

It’s been 22 years since the body of a woman, strangled to death, was discovered in a ditch off Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee.
And in all that time, since May 24, 1995, investigators have not been able to identify her or make an arrest in the case.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, evidence suggested she had been killed in a different location away from where the body was dumped. Authorities say there was sexual activity shortly before her death and believe the killer was either a boyfriend or husband. The woman was found wearing only Leonisa brand panties.
Investigators say her fingerprints yielded no matches and believe she may have been of Hispanic descent and was only visiting the United States.
If you have any information about the case, you contact Capt. Bob Bromage at (843) 255-3402, (843) 816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net. Additionally, you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).
Comments