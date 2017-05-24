The body of this unidentified woman was discovered May 24, 1995 in Yemassee.
The body of this unidentified woman was discovered May 24, 1995 in Yemassee. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
The body of this unidentified woman was discovered May 24, 1995 in Yemassee. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

Crime & Public Safety

A body was dumped in Yemassee. 22 years later, authorities still don’t know who killed her

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

May 24, 2017 4:31 PM

It’s been 22 years since the body of a woman, strangled to death, was discovered in a ditch off Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee.

And in all that time, since May 24, 1995, investigators have not been able to identify her or make an arrest in the case.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, evidence suggested she had been killed in a different location away from where the body was dumped. Authorities say there was sexual activity shortly before her death and believe the killer was either a boyfriend or husband. The woman was found wearing only Leonisa brand panties.

Investigators say her fingerprints yielded no matches and believe she may have been of Hispanic descent and was only visiting the United States.

If you have any information about the case, you contact Capt. Bob Bromage at (843) 255-3402, (843) 816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net. Additionally, you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why.

Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why. 0:30

Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why.
By the numbers: Opioid overdoses on the rise in Beaufort County 1:01

By the numbers: Opioid overdoses on the rise in Beaufort County
Scene of fatal car wreck on Dillon Road 0:39

Scene of fatal car wreck on Dillon Road

View More Video