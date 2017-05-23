George Merritt
George Merritt Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office website
George Merritt Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office website

Crime & Public Safety

May 23, 2017 5:56 PM

2 grandparents shot after SC man reportedly became upset over children’s noise

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A 64-year-old Goose Creek area man is accused of shooting at a family, striking both grandparents, after reportedly being upset over the noise a couple of children were making Monday afternoon.

George Merritt faces four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to online Berkeley County records. His bond was not set late Tuesday afternoon, according to the site.

Both the grandmother and grandfather were shot, but they have been hospitalized and are expected to recover, according to The Post and Courier. No one else was injured.

Merritt allegedly told an 8-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl who were playing in the road near his Gator Road home near Goose Creek to be quiet, the newspaper reported. After the children’s grandparents told Merritt not to yell at the children, he allegedly went back inside his home and came out again with a .22-caliber pistol.

The man reportedly confronted the grandparents and the children’s mother, saying the mother and the baby she was holding were going to die. He then allegedly fired several shots and “followed them a short distance as they scattered.”

Merritt went back into his home where he remained until Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies came and arrested him, according to the newspaper.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Texting and driving: What you can and cannot do in South Carolina

Texting and driving: What you can and cannot do in South Carolina 0:36

Texting and driving: What you can and cannot do in South Carolina
Driver captures aftermath seconds after Hilton Head wreck 0:30

Driver captures aftermath seconds after Hilton Head wreck

Alcohol on Hilton Head's beaches: yea or nay? 1:20

Alcohol on Hilton Head's beaches: yea or nay?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos